The Glitzy Beverly Hills Restaurant You Didn't Realize Ryan Gosling Co-Owns

So, how good is Tagine? "We tried the signature tasting (5 courses $97) and it was amazing," one Google reviewer shared. "The restaurant is very very small (8 tables total!!!) one server was working the entire restaurant." Another visitor boasted about Chef Ben Benameur's warm hospitality and the restaurant's fine wines.

Ryan Gosling has definitely picked up some tips working with Benameur at Tagine, especially when making a classic hummus. "I had a Moroccan restaurant and I learned that if you put ice in your hummus while you're blending it instead of water, it gets a lot creamier," Gosling told IMDb (via VegNews). But if you visit Tagine, don't expect to see Gosling waiting tables.

The actor is a busy guy with a family and a career. In 2012, a group of tourists from Vancouver were visiting Beverly Hills and went to Tagine. When they couldn't find "The Notebook" star at the host desk, bussing tables, or washing dishes, they took to Yelp to share that Gosling was nowhere to be found. But don't let that dissuade you from making a reservation to experience this Beverly Hills hot spot, as Tagine is certainly one of those celebrity-owned restaurants well worth the visit.