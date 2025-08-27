The Glitzy Beverly Hills Restaurant You Didn't Realize Ryan Gosling Co-Owns
In Hollywood, everyone has a side hustle, even big-time movie stars like Ryan Gosling. The Golden Globe winner co-owns a fancy LA restaurant named Tagine, nestled in Beverly Hills on Robertson Boulevard. Tagine is just one of those lesser known restaurants owned by a celebrity that you'll be happy to add to your bucket list.
In 2004, Gosling partnered with Chef Ben Benameur to create a Moroccan eatery that has attracted A-list celebrities like Richard Gere, Keanu Reeves, Mike Tyson, Margot Robbie, and Meryl Streep. The business partnership between Benameur and Gosling burgeoned during an event in which the chef was catering and the actor was attending. Gosling liked the food so much that he asked to meet the caterer, and shared that Benameur's cooking was "food he would eat every day for the rest of his life," per Tagine's website. After striking up a friendship over their love of food and hospitality, Tagine — along with its plates of hummus, lamb, fish, chicken, and couscous — was born. Chef Benameur was born in Morocco and grew up learning how to cook from his mother and grandmother.
Don't expect to find Ryan Gosling at his Beverly Hills restaurant
So, how good is Tagine? "We tried the signature tasting (5 courses $97) and it was amazing," one Google reviewer shared. "The restaurant is very very small (8 tables total!!!) one server was working the entire restaurant." Another visitor boasted about Chef Ben Benameur's warm hospitality and the restaurant's fine wines.
Ryan Gosling has definitely picked up some tips working with Benameur at Tagine, especially when making a classic hummus. "I had a Moroccan restaurant and I learned that if you put ice in your hummus while you're blending it instead of water, it gets a lot creamier," Gosling told IMDb (via VegNews). But if you visit Tagine, don't expect to see Gosling waiting tables.
The actor is a busy guy with a family and a career. In 2012, a group of tourists from Vancouver were visiting Beverly Hills and went to Tagine. When they couldn't find "The Notebook" star at the host desk, bussing tables, or washing dishes, they took to Yelp to share that Gosling was nowhere to be found. But don't let that dissuade you from making a reservation to experience this Beverly Hills hot spot, as Tagine is certainly one of those celebrity-owned restaurants well worth the visit.