What The 'Use By' Date On Your Milk Label Really Means

You feel something is off about your milk and hesitate to use it, even after it passes the sniff test, because it's three days past the use-by date. That label can trigger panic, even when the milk looks and smells fine, simply because it's unclear whether we should follow it to the letter or allow a little wiggle room. After all, no one wants to risk spoiled milk in their stomach. So, how serious is the use-by date, and more importantly, what does it really mean? Understanding the open and closing dates on carton labels helps. Open dating usually signals peak quality, while closed dating (terms like use by or best before) marks the production date. These aren't federally required except for dates on baby formula. In fact, the idea that every food label is or needs a government-mandated date is one of the biggest myths about expiration dates you should stop believing. Brands include it as a guideline, mostly to indicate when the milk was packaged, helping you decide how long you want to keep it after opening. So don't interpret it as being absolute. What's more useful to know is how long milk actually lasts.

According to the USDA, milk can be refrigerated for up to seven days and frozen for about three months. These guidelines generally refer to the sell-by or use-by date. In most cases, unopened milk stays fresh for five to seven days past the printed date. Once opened, especially if it's pasteurized, it usually lasts another two to three days beyond that. Raw milk, on the other hand, spoils faster. That's because it hasn't been heat-treated to kill off microbes, so its higher microbial count causes it to break down more quickly. This is why Costco's Kirkland milk takes longer to expire. The product goes through over 60 different microbial tests.