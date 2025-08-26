The Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog We Ranked The Best Packs Big Flavor

Hot dogs are a clear winner in the bellies of Americans, especially during the summer grilling season. In fact, more than 350 million pounds of hot dogs are purchased from United States retailers every year (per the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council). With so many brands and versions out there, though, which ones are the best? In Daily Meal's ranking of eight cheese-stuffed hot dogs you can find at the store, Hippey's chili cheese franks took the winning spot.

Making this determination involved rating each product's smell, size, texture, and taste (the biggest factor) without a bun or condiments. There's no denying that Hippey”s chili cheese franks have a leg up on the competition when it comes to flavor. The homemade-like chili aroma as soon as the package opens is matched with the smoky chili taste you get from the first bite — likely because the franks are smoked over hickory. And, with a hint of spice, the cheese was deliciously creamy throughout. This melding of flavors makes you want to keep going back for more.

And, it's not just Daily Meal who tastes the difference. A couple of Reddit users praised the Hippey's brand in a post about people's favorite hot dog brands. One commenter said, "I'm partial to Hippey's franks, from Denver, PA (fairly local to me). They have a couple of varieties but my favorites are the pork & beef, 6/lb. Very meaty and smoky [...]"