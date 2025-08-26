The Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog We Ranked The Best Packs Big Flavor
Hot dogs are a clear winner in the bellies of Americans, especially during the summer grilling season. In fact, more than 350 million pounds of hot dogs are purchased from United States retailers every year (per the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council). With so many brands and versions out there, though, which ones are the best? In Daily Meal's ranking of eight cheese-stuffed hot dogs you can find at the store, Hippey's chili cheese franks took the winning spot.
Making this determination involved rating each product's smell, size, texture, and taste (the biggest factor) without a bun or condiments. There's no denying that Hippey”s chili cheese franks have a leg up on the competition when it comes to flavor. The homemade-like chili aroma as soon as the package opens is matched with the smoky chili taste you get from the first bite — likely because the franks are smoked over hickory. And, with a hint of spice, the cheese was deliciously creamy throughout. This melding of flavors makes you want to keep going back for more.
And, it's not just Daily Meal who tastes the difference. A couple of Reddit users praised the Hippey's brand in a post about people's favorite hot dog brands. One commenter said, "I'm partial to Hippey's franks, from Denver, PA (fairly local to me). They have a couple of varieties but my favorites are the pork & beef, 6/lb. Very meaty and smoky [...]"
Hippey's quality and topping ideas for chili cheese franks
Hippey's chili cheese franks are made by Denver Meat Co. in Pennsylvania. With a history in the handcrafted meat business that started in 1939, this family-owned company knows what it means to use quality ingredients. All of the Hippey's frankfurters and sausages are made with simple ingredients, including premium cuts of beef and pork that are sourced from local vendors to ensure quality and freshness. You'll never find MSG or fillers added.
On top of that, these handcrafted meat products — including the chili cheese franks — are made in small batches so that every step of the manufacturing process gets special attention. The result is an authentic and rich savory flavor with better texture than mass-produced products — like the cheese-stuffed hot dog we ranked the worst (looking at you Oscar Mayer). In fact, one Reddit comment says, "Hippey's are my favorite. They remind me of what hot dogs used to taste like when I was a wee lad in the 80's. I've found most large national franks lacking anymore."
While Daily Meal only taste tested Hippey's chili cheese franks on their own, there's no reason not to treat them like a classic hot dog. Start with a brioche-style bun because it won't fall apart like other kinds, and it lends a buttery, slightly sweet flavor that complements the savory, salty richness of the frankfurters. As for hot dog toppings, ketchup, mustard, onions, relish, coleslaw, and sauerkraut are classics that still work well with chili and cheese flavors. Don't be afraid to spice it up with hot sauce or spicy peppers, or get creative with crunchy toppings like crushed corn or potato chips, too.