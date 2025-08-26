The Renowned South Carolina Restaurant Made For Airplane Enthusiasts

If you're a plane enthusiast and looking to dig deep into aviation history, South Carolina should be on your list of places to visit. The state might not be well known for its contributions to aeronautical evolution — after all, Ohio is considered the "Birthplace of Aviation." — but the city of Aiken was actually home to one of the Wright brothers' flight operations. Plus, the University of South Carolina in Columbia has offered aviator training since before World War II. But, where do you refuel your belly in between stops? Flight Deck Restaurant is an aeronautic-themed venue that could hit the spot.

Located in Lexington, South Carolina — between Aiken and Columbia — Flight Deck Restaurant isn't a chain that you'll be able to find all over the place — like Bojangles — or one of the many seafood spots in South Carolina that tourists visit. It's an immersive dining spot. While the tables and chairs are pretty basic and reminiscent of a cafeteria, you'll see planes in every direction — from photos in the tabletops and on the walls to plane models hanging from the ceiling and memorabilia stored in glass cases. There's even an interesting multidimensional mural of King Kong holding onto the Empire State Building with one hand and a blue and yellow plane in the other.

It's not all about planes at Flight Deck Restaurant, though. The restaurant touts itself as a "grand tribute to the brave hearts both in the skies and on the ground," honoring all who have and continue to serve in the military. For instance, one wall features a pop-out mural of the HMS Victoria, a Royal Navy turret ship from the late 1800s, in front of a city skyline.