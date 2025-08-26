The Renowned South Carolina Restaurant Made For Airplane Enthusiasts
If you're a plane enthusiast and looking to dig deep into aviation history, South Carolina should be on your list of places to visit. The state might not be well known for its contributions to aeronautical evolution — after all, Ohio is considered the "Birthplace of Aviation." — but the city of Aiken was actually home to one of the Wright brothers' flight operations. Plus, the University of South Carolina in Columbia has offered aviator training since before World War II. But, where do you refuel your belly in between stops? Flight Deck Restaurant is an aeronautic-themed venue that could hit the spot.
Located in Lexington, South Carolina — between Aiken and Columbia — Flight Deck Restaurant isn't a chain that you'll be able to find all over the place — like Bojangles — or one of the many seafood spots in South Carolina that tourists visit. It's an immersive dining spot. While the tables and chairs are pretty basic and reminiscent of a cafeteria, you'll see planes in every direction — from photos in the tabletops and on the walls to plane models hanging from the ceiling and memorabilia stored in glass cases. There's even an interesting multidimensional mural of King Kong holding onto the Empire State Building with one hand and a blue and yellow plane in the other.
It's not all about planes at Flight Deck Restaurant, though. The restaurant touts itself as a "grand tribute to the brave hearts both in the skies and on the ground," honoring all who have and continue to serve in the military. For instance, one wall features a pop-out mural of the HMS Victoria, a Royal Navy turret ship from the late 1800s, in front of a city skyline.
Flight Deck Restaurant serves American fare and arcade entertainment
The aviation theme isn't restricted to the decor at Flight Deck Restaurant. While the menu is separated into categories — appetizers, dinner plates, sandwiches, etc. — like a traditional menu, these categories don't have conventional titles. Some examples include "Cleared for Takeoff" for appetizers, "Birds of a Feather" for chicken meals, "Beef-52" for burgers, and "Flight Cadets" for the kids menu. Some of the menu items themselves are creatively named as well — such as the Corsair, Juggernaut, and Warhawk sandwiches.
Despite these creative names, some reviewers on Google and Facebook felt that nothing about the main courses makes them stand out from other restaurants — although there is a notable variety of options. While you may have a more satisfying meal at another South Carolina eatery, you might regret missing out on the alluring aviation-themed environment.
Where the dining experience does stand out at Flight Deck Restaurant is the amazing dessert menu, which features a long list of freshly baked cakes, giant cookies, and creamy cheesecakes. Reviewers have also mentioned that the owner, Ted Stambolitis, is a great host who shares the restaurant's history and stories about his passion for aviation. Plus, there's more to the experience than meets the eye. The establishment is home to the largest arcade in Lexington with air hockey and Skee-ball machines and various flying, driving, and shooting games — offering kids and kids at heart some entertainment before and after eating.