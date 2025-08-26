Whatever Happened To Popeyes' Buffet?

Before it became known for flaky biscuits and long drive-thru lines, Popeyes was first named Chicken on the Run, a short-lived concept that failed to catch on in 1972 New Orleans. After a quick rebrand and a lot more spice, it grew into a Southern-born fast food chain that eventually made its way across the country. But even as Popeyes expanded coast to coast, the Lafayette buffet stayed quietly rogue.

For about $10, customers could load up on fried chicken and classic sides. The trays were open daily from mid-morning through dinner, offering a full day's worth of greasy temptation. At one point, the buffet line included outliers like spaghetti and tacos — until corporate pulled the plug on anything that wasn't already on the menu. Those offbeat extras were a casualty of tightening brand control.

The fast food chain's cult moment came when Anthony Bourdain featured the location on his show, "Parts Unknown." Still, the buffet couldn't survive a string of shutdowns, new management, and the COVID pandemic pause that turned permanent. Even as dining rooms reopened, the trays didn't. A worker eventually confirmed what locals didn't want to hear: the buffet was gone forever, despite a Change.org petition with thousands of signatures begging for one last revival.

There's still a Popeyes at that same Lafayette address. But the buffet is gone — and it's not coming back.