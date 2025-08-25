This Jarred Marinara Sauce That's Been Around For Hundreds Of Years Is The Worst On Store Shelves

Going to the grocery store can be overwhelming with all the different brands to choose from for the same item. When you look at marinara sauce, there can be an entire wall of sauces waiting to be picked — which makes it hard to decide what's right for your pasta. However, out of all the marinara sauces on display, we've identified a clear loser: Ponti.

Although the company has been in business for 237 years, its marinara sauce leaves much to be desired. In fact, according to our own ranking of jarred marinara sauces, Ponti's sauce is lacking in both flavor and texture. The consistency is too watery to effectively coat the pasta, essentially ruining the experience before it ever leaves the fork. After all, nobody wants to have a pool of sauce at the bottom of their noodles.

When it comes to flavor, that thin, watery description carries over. It's described as bland, regardless of its relatively high sodium content, and has an artificial taste that doesn't align with the ingredients. Since there's nothing artificial in the jar, the citric acid could have something to do with that unpleasant flavor. Luckily, there are still plenty of ingredients you can add to upgrade your spaghetti sauce and save it from itself.