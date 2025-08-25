The Sweet Aldi Lunch Buddies Snack We Ranked The Absolute Best

Aldi offers great snacks at affordable prices, and in times like these, that's one of the most important things to look for. Its Lunch Buddies brand is filled with snacks that are great for packing into a school lunch, supplementing a busy day, or just enjoying for the love of good flavors. However, one of them takes the crown for the best of the options: mandarin oranges in 100% fruit juice.

These oranges took the top spot when we ranked Aldi's Lunch Buddies snacks, and for good reason. Being packaged in 100% fruit juice is always a major factor in determining the quality of a snack, both in terms of its healthiness and its taste. Nobody wants to eat fruit that's packaged in something that doesn't taste remotely like fruit, so these have the added benefit of tasting like they should.

The texture of the oranges is properly maintained in these. The lowest spot on our ranking actually went to mandarin oranges as well, but those were packaged in gel as opposed to fruit juice. Not only did the gel taste more artificial than the juice, but it also completely ruined the texture of the oranges. They were soggy and disappointing, unlike the ones preserved in juice, which maintained a pleasant texture and flavor.