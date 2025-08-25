The Type Of Meat You Should Absolutely Never Cook In A Non-Stick Pan

Non-stick pans are great for cooking things that you don't want adhering to the cook surface, leaving behind a sticky mess. Eggs, fish, and cheesy foods are the best uses for them, and you might even be inclined to cook your meats on them. However, while this might be acceptable for a chicken breast, you never want to cook a steak on a non-stick pan.

There are a few reasons not to use non-stick cookware for steaks. First, the heat steaks should be cooked at is generally high, between 300 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, if you're hoping to get the proper sear on the outside of the steak. However, non-stick pans shouldn't be used at those temperatures. Instead, keeping the heat around medium is the safest way to use them, so that no potentially harmful chemicals escape into the air or your food while you cook.

On top of being detrimental to the steak, cooking a steak on a non-stick pan can also spell bad news for the pan itself. A common mistake when cooking in a pan is that most people tend to use metal tools, such as forks or tongs. That said, if you're not careful, you might end up making contact with the pan's surface. With plastic or wooden cookware, this wouldn't be an issue, but metal tools can easily scratch a non-stick pan — both lowering its lifespan and potentially releasing some of those nasty chemicals.