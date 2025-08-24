The Absolute Best Snack Pack Flavor Is A Decadent Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snack Pack puddings were the perfect snack during childhood — and continue to be a satisfying sweet treat well into adulthood. Even though you can make homemade pudding with just two ingredients, sometimes you just want the comforting snack that reminds you of adolescence. But with so many flavors to choose from now, it can be hard to find the best one to satisfy your sweet tooth. To help with this issue, we conducted a ranking of nine Snack Pack pudding flavors — and placed none other than chocolate fudge in the top spot.

To make this ranking, our tester considered both the taste and texture of each flavor. When it came to chocolate fudge, the tester found that the pudding was as rich as "the batter of a fudgy brownie." It's also decadent without being too much of an indulgence — thanks to the fact that it has just 13 grams of sugar and 100 calories in each cup. It's sweet, but with a hint of the bitterness that you find with dark chocolate. All in all, it was an absolute hit.

Our tester is not the only one who thinks that the chocolate fudge Snack Pack is a delight. On Amazon, the product has over 2,300 reviews, nearly all of which are positive. One person wrote, "Flavor, Texture, Cost, all on point." Another reviewer opined, "Just as delicious as when I was a kid and had these in my school lunch. This is the best of their chocolate varieties. Yummy." One person declared it a great "treat [for] after a long day."