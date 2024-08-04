The Secret To Making The Ultimate Paella For National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month – the annual observation of Hispanic American culture with roots from countries including Spain, Mexico, Cuba, and South and Central America — will span September 15 to October 15, 2024. During this time, the celebration invites revelers of all backgrounds to enjoy the many beautiful expressions of these rich cultures. Of course, for food lovers, that means especially highlighting the many culinary treasures that have transcended borders, been passed down through generations, and generously shared with the world.

One of those classics is paella. Have you ever seen this impressive party-ready food and wondered what is paella? Hailing from Valencia, Spain, this is a dish that's actually named for a pan — the large, round, iconic vessel with shallow sides in which paella is prepared. With its deeply complex flavors, thanks to its iconic use of saffron and vibrant spices, contrasting textures, and abundance of proteins and vegetables — not to mention the ritual of its creation, which encourages gathering and sharing — paella is a special occasion all on its own.

But there is a secret to making your paella worthy of celebration — and it lies in the stock. This liquid is the foundation of the entire dish, so it's critical that your broth is loaded with flavor. Fortunately, this is something you can create naturally right at home in the early steps of the paella process, easily and from ingredients you'll use in your finished dish.