The Super Popular Cereal That Actually Failed Our Taste Test

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of those cereals that seems to live in everyone's top five — whether or not they actually eat it anymore. A swirl of sugar and nostalgia, it's often framed as the gold standard of sweet breakfasts, right up there with Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes. So when Daily Meal set out to rank 16 of the most popular cereals in America, it felt like a safe bet. But here's the twist: It landed dead last.

The ranking wasn't based on memories or marketing. Each box was bought, poured, and eaten in real time, with criteria focused on taste, nutritional balance, and how well the cereal held up in milk. Cinnamon Toast Crunch failed on nearly every front. The sugar hit was overwhelming, the cinnamon veered into artificial territory, and while the crunch started strong, the cereal always dissolves into an unappetizing sludge. Even the packaging couldn't save it — what used to be a smiling baker is now a set of deranged mascots that feel more like a fever dream than a Saturday morning treat.

Plenty of cereals toe the line between dessert and breakfast, but this one leapt straight into candy territory. It may have been designed for kids, but it's clinging to adult relevance through sheer brand recognition — and a whole lot of nostalgia.