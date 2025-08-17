The Store-Bought Canned Green Beans We Ranked As The Most Delicious

Canned green beans are some of the most versatile vegetables in your pantry. They're a great source of vitamins, they taste neutral without being completely bland, and you can serve them alongside countless dishes with minimal preparation. While there are plenty of different brands on supermarket shelves, Libby's won't lead you astray in the taste department.

When we ranked 12 different brands of canned green beans, Libby's undeniably came out on top. From the texture being pleasantly soft with a bit of a bite to the flavor being fresh and sweet, our reviewer had plenty of praise for this can. The beans are packaged with a touch of sea salt in the water, which helps draw out some of the veggie's flavors, but it also means that you don't need as much seasoning when you take them out of the can.

While canned green beans hardly compare to frozen ones, Libby's does a great job of picking up the slack. They don't taste metallic, and even though they don't have the same snap that fresh or frozen ones do, they aren't so soft that you feel like you're eating mush. Also, canned green beans are cooked before they're packaged, so heating them should only take about 10 minutes.