The Store-Bought Canned Green Beans We Ranked As The Most Delicious
Canned green beans are some of the most versatile vegetables in your pantry. They're a great source of vitamins, they taste neutral without being completely bland, and you can serve them alongside countless dishes with minimal preparation. While there are plenty of different brands on supermarket shelves, Libby's won't lead you astray in the taste department.
When we ranked 12 different brands of canned green beans, Libby's undeniably came out on top. From the texture being pleasantly soft with a bit of a bite to the flavor being fresh and sweet, our reviewer had plenty of praise for this can. The beans are packaged with a touch of sea salt in the water, which helps draw out some of the veggie's flavors, but it also means that you don't need as much seasoning when you take them out of the can.
While canned green beans hardly compare to frozen ones, Libby's does a great job of picking up the slack. They don't taste metallic, and even though they don't have the same snap that fresh or frozen ones do, they aren't so soft that you feel like you're eating mush. Also, canned green beans are cooked before they're packaged, so heating them should only take about 10 minutes.
How to best use Libby's canned green beans
One of the biggest benefits of canned green beans is convenience. You don't need to blanch, steam, or season them if you don't want to — they're ready to eat straight out of the can. As our reviewer mentioned in her ranking, you can add a can directly to a beef stew or alongside some cooked protein for an easy meal, or you can eat them plain, right out of the pantry. You may choose to add some salt, but we think Libby's has already mixed the perfect amount into the canning liquid.
Even a classic dish like green bean casserole is often best with canned ingredients. The beans' texture is ideal for the end result, so you don't have to do any cooking before you put the whole thing in the oven. As we've mentioned, Libby's green beans are preserved in a sea salt brine, which will give the casserole more flavor without making it overly salty. If you're eating the beans on their own, consider adding some salsa for extra flavor.
From soups to salads, finding uses for Libby's canned green beans is easy: Just drain the canning liquid and mix the beans with any ingredients you want. Depending on what you're making, they may need a few minutes on the stove to soften, but compared to fresh or even frozen green beans, the effort required is minimal.