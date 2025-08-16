Get Better Grilled Shrimp With This Marinating Tip

Grilling shrimp is a flavorful way to cook this seafood during the warmer months; however, if you are not peeling these crustaceans before you marinate them, you are making a big mistake. Removing the skins will allow this flavor-infusion bath to penetrate the fleshy shrimp. In contrast, when you leave that tough shell still intact on the shrimp before giving them a soak, the interior is going to be a little meh and bland. It seems like an extra step, but those shrimp are going to get peeled one way or another, so you might as well make the eating process a little easier and more flavorful for your guests.

Shrimp flesh is ideal for absorbing flavors, and lemon juice can actually cook shrimp. When the marinade is comprised of an acid like lemon juice or yogurt, it's going to cause the shrimp's proteins to break down or denature, which in turn allows for all those spices and seasonings to cling to the shrimp to become saturated with all those delicious tastes. In order for it to happen effectively, the skins have to be removed. That said, don't throw those shells away. You can add them to boiling water to create a nice seafood stock.