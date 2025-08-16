Get Better Grilled Shrimp With This Marinating Tip
Grilling shrimp is a flavorful way to cook this seafood during the warmer months; however, if you are not peeling these crustaceans before you marinate them, you are making a big mistake. Removing the skins will allow this flavor-infusion bath to penetrate the fleshy shrimp. In contrast, when you leave that tough shell still intact on the shrimp before giving them a soak, the interior is going to be a little meh and bland. It seems like an extra step, but those shrimp are going to get peeled one way or another, so you might as well make the eating process a little easier and more flavorful for your guests.
Shrimp flesh is ideal for absorbing flavors, and lemon juice can actually cook shrimp. When the marinade is comprised of an acid like lemon juice or yogurt, it's going to cause the shrimp's proteins to break down or denature, which in turn allows for all those spices and seasonings to cling to the shrimp to become saturated with all those delicious tastes. In order for it to happen effectively, the skins have to be removed. That said, don't throw those shells away. You can add them to boiling water to create a nice seafood stock.
More techniques for perfectly marinated shrimp
To marinate your shrimp, you want to start with raw, thawed shrimp. Place it in a large plastic bag or bowl before you add your marinade. Then, seal and cover it. When you are ready to place your shrimp on the barbecue, remove them from the marinade. If you want to make a little extra to brush on them while they cook, go for it. You could also reserve a couple of tablespoons before you start marinating your shrimp and allow that extra juice to be used as a glaze. Shrimp cook quickly — usually about 2-3 minutes per side — so be mindful and don't walk away from the grill.
Peeling your shrimp prior to marinating is just one tip that will make it taste better. However, remember that if you are marinating shrimp with any type of acid, you do not want to allow them to linger in those liquids for longer than 30 minutes. If you do, be prepared for rubbery, tough shrimp because that lemon or vinegar will start to cook it before it ever hits a pan. Regardless, the next time you make rosemary-skewered shrimp marinated in chipotle, remember to peel the shrimp first. Your taste buds will thank you!