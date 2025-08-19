Why Reddit Users Are Suspicious Of A 60-Pound Bucket Of Honey At Costco
Costco is always a topic of conversation on Reddit, from speculation over whether or not a certain item has been discontinued to complaining about why customers don't like a certain ground meat. In August 2025, the conversation turned to a 60-pound bucket of light amber honey, specifically because some Redditors were suspicious of the product. It all started when a Reddit user posted a photo of the bucket, noting the price: $114.99.
One of the top-rated comments came from a self-proclaimed beekeeper, who wrote, "At that price I am suspicious about it being fake." Another beekeeper chimed in to agree, calling it "very suspect." A few more (non-beekeeper) users agreed that this price tag seems a bit too low.
Quite a few commenters, however, do believe that it has to be real. One such user wrote, "It says ingredients: honey. It would be illegal to call it honey while having the ingredients listing honey only. All cheap honey blends [I] have eaten listed ingredients other than honey." Another user expressed a similar sentiment, questioning how it could be labeled as "pure honey" if it actually isn't.
How to spot fake honey
One Costco shopper in the Reddit thread asked if there's such a thing as "fake honey," and the answer is yes. This product combines pure ingredients with other additives, namely syrups and sweeteners (which are easier and less expensive to produce than pure honey). With this in mind, you may want to keep an eye out the next time you buy a jar of the stuff.
Pure honey has a much more complex flavor profile than the fake version, but if you're not super familiar with this ingredient, differentiating based on taste alone can be tricky. Luckily, we have a guide for how to tell if your honey is fake, which includes adding a drop of the product to a glass of water. If it easily dissolves, it's very likely fake — real honey is concentrated and will clump up at the bottom of the glass. So, you could always put Costco's 60-pound bucket of honey to the test, though this would mean spending over $100 on a one-drop experiment (the upside is that honey doesn't go bad, so you technically wouldn't have to waste any).
Costco's honey, however, is likely pure, just as it's labeled. Per the FDA, if a honey product is mixed with a sweetener or syrup, this must be included on the label — the product cannot simply be labeled as "honey." So, unless Costco is breaking the FDA's rules, the 60-pound bucket seems to be the real thing.