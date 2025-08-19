Why Reddit Users Are Suspicious Of A 60-Pound Bucket Of Honey At Costco

Costco is always a topic of conversation on Reddit, from speculation over whether or not a certain item has been discontinued to complaining about why customers don't like a certain ground meat. In August 2025, the conversation turned to a 60-pound bucket of light amber honey, specifically because some Redditors were suspicious of the product. It all started when a Reddit user posted a photo of the bucket, noting the price: $114.99.

One of the top-rated comments came from a self-proclaimed beekeeper, who wrote, "At that price I am suspicious about it being fake." Another beekeeper chimed in to agree, calling it "very suspect." A few more (non-beekeeper) users agreed that this price tag seems a bit too low.

Quite a few commenters, however, do believe that it has to be real. One such user wrote, "It says ingredients: honey. It would be illegal to call it honey while having the ingredients listing honey only. All cheap honey blends [I] have eaten listed ingredients other than honey." Another user expressed a similar sentiment, questioning how it could be labeled as "pure honey" if it actually isn't.