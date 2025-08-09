Why Customers Aren't Happy With This Ground Meat Option At Costco

A package of ground turkey can be the base for an easy weeknight dinner, like homemade turkey burgers or vegetable turkey lasagna. If you're shopping at Costco, however, there's one brand you may want to avoid: Butterball.

A Costco customer took to Reddit to post about their disdain for the brand, writing, "I can no longer deal with their turkey mush ... Aka Butterball Ground Turkey." They went on to describe it as "meat paste in a pouch" and complained about its sticky texture. The comments are full of Costco fans who wholeheartedly agree. One user added, "There also is a weird sweet smell that emits when you cook it." Yet another shopper wrote that eating this turkey meat "gave [them] the ick." One Costco patron noted that they usually love ground turkey, but this brand's texture and taste are "a special kind of terrible." A few different users even wrote that they only buy this meat to make food for their dogs, which is hardly a good look for Costco.

In fairness, the thread also features a few commenters either defending the ground turkey or arguing that all ground turkey has that mushy texture. Some Reddit users blame Butterball, not Costco, for the product's poor quality, but others counter that Sam's Club — Costco's rival — has superior ground turkey options.