5 Ways To Tell If Honey Is Fake

There's a reason why the word honey is used to fondly address someone — it's sweet, healthy, and indispensable to daily life. It's no surprise that Americans consume over 400 million pounds of honey annually, drizzling it over cereal, toast, and everything in between. So when a jar labeled "pure honey" catches your eye on one of the shelves at the supermarket, you feel like you've just won a treasure hunt. Finding high-quality honey — one without preservatives or sneaky added sugars – feels like hitting the pantry jackpot. But here's the sticky truth: honey ranks as the third most faked food in the world, walking right behind olive oil and milk.

Yep, you read that right. Because it is one of the foods that cannot be differentiated by sight, honey is often adulterated with sugar syrups made from cane or corn and paraded around as "pure." The market is flooded with imposters that can be downright harmful to your health. So how do you ensure the golden nectar in your pantry is legit? Start at the source. While the term "pure honey" may feel reassuring, it doesn't carry legal weight. Instead, look for a label like "true source certified," besides looking for the botanical source, which verifies the honey's ethical origins. Beyond that, there are a couple of fun DIY tests you can perform to check if the honey you bought is authentic.