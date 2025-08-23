What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza?

Costco offers a wide range of frozen pizzas, and as is true of many other products under the warehouse's roof, it also sells a Kirkland Signature version. Costco's in-house brand covers countless products, many of which are made specifically for Kirkland Signature by other brand names. So, what's the brand behind Kirkland Signature's frozen pizza? This might seem like a simple question, but the answer is anything but.

In the past, Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas were likely made by Palermo's, a family-owned pizza brand based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evidence for this came in November 2012, not from either company but from striking Palermo employees who announced a visit to Costco headquarters. A press release from that time described the strikers as "members of Palermo Workers Union who make Costco Frozen Pizza."

Since then, however, things have changed. Costco revamped its Kirkland Signature pizza by 2023 with new packaging and a crust somewhere between thick and thin, among other changes. It no longer bears a resemblance to any of Palermo's frozen pies, which are all either thin or rising crust. Costco also no longer sells Palermo-brand pizzas, further suggesting the partnership has reached an end.