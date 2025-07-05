The Bougie Costco Frozen Pizza We Can't Get Enough Of

You can find just about everything that you need at Costco — including a range of frozen pizza options. But which frozen pizzas are worth buying? To find out, we ranked 10 Costco pizzas from worst to best – and one came out on top: Roncadin mushroom & truffle pizza.

To make this list, our tester made each pizza according to the package instructions, then focused on taste, texture, and distribution of toppings. All that being said, the Roncadin mushroom & truffle pizza — which features a garlic sauce, truffle mushroom sauce, cheese, and mushrooms — excelled on every level. Taste-wise, the tester loved the garlicky sauce, calling it "the most spectacular cream of mushroom soup you have ever tasted," and found there to be the perfect amount of cheese and mushrooms. The crust, meanwhile, was on the thicker side but the bottom still got sufficiently crispy. There were a few ways that the tester thought the pizza could be improved upon — such as more of a truffle taste and a better distribution of toppings — but overall found it to be unique, tasty, and impressive.

And we're not the only ones who think that this frozen pizza reigns supreme — Costco fans on Reddit couldn't agree more. One user wrote, "I just bought these at Costco and they are a 10 out of 10. They are fantastic." Another user declared, "Best frozen pizza I've ever had." Further, one user mentioned that they love that it doesn't have any red sauce on it — in other words, it's perfect if you prefer a non-traditional pizza.