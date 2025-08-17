The Triscuit Flavor We Wanted To Love But Instead Ranked The Worst

One flavor stood out in Daily Meal's official Triscuit ranking — but not in the way we hoped. Fire Roasted Tomato & Olive Oil landed dead last, and it wasn't even a close call. This was a flavor we wanted to love. The combo works on toasted bread, in pasta, even drizzled on a grocery store flatbread. But somewhere between concept and execution, something went sideways.

The crackers are tinged red — likely from the dried tomato powder — and seasoned with what should be a Mediterranean dream team: onion, garlic, paprika, and olive oil. It's not the weirdest concept on the shelf — Triscuit and Wheat Thins have rolled out some crazy flavors — but this one sounded like a safe bet. Instead, what we got was a salty, one-note bite that somehow managed to taste both flat and fake. The tomato barely shows up, the olive oil doesn't register at all, and the spices mostly read like background noise. It's less like a bruschetta-inspired cracker and more like a vague memory of pizza sauce.

Triscuit has a long backstory, and it's taken bigger risks than this before. But this particular flavor didn't just fall short — it made us wish we'd opened a box of the plain variety instead.