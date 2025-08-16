How Much Meat Do You Need Per Person At A BBQ?

Hosting a barbecue can be a great way to bring together family and friends, enjoy nice weather, and eat incredible food. But it takes a lot of planning. One of the most important details to plan is how much food to cook, and one of the mistakes you want to avoid when hosting a barbecue is not buying enough food. So, how much meat do you need per person?

The general guideline is that you should buy about eight ounces of boneless meat or 12 ounces of bone-in meat per person. For children, you can halve the amount. This rule of thumb works for just about any barbecue meat, including burgers, chicken, steak, and so on. If you're still worried there won't be enough, then you can always buy an extra portion or two to ease your mind. After all, it doesn't hurt to have leftovers for yourself at the end of the barbecue.

There are a few other factors to consider, keeping the specific guests in mind. For example, if you know your guests well, then you may be able to predict how much they may want to eat — perhaps a family member always eats two burgers or a friend likes to try a bit of everything. So, you can start with the general rule of thumb for meat per person and go from there.