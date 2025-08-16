Macaulay Culkin Wishes He Could Bring Back This Iconic '90s Drink

During the final episode of Season 27's "Hot Ones," Sean Evans grilled Macaulay Culkin on everything from Home Alone lore to his top four retro games while diving into some of the hottest wings you can find. At one point, Evans asked what '90s snack Culkin would love to see brought back. Although not the technical definition of a snack, Culkin said he'd love to see a return of Hi-C's "Ghostbusters"-themed drink, Ecto Cooler.

Culkin made the point that he didn't know why that was his first choice, but he randomly thought about it one day out of the blue. He said, "I was staring at my kids in the backyard and I go, 'Yeah, they could really use an Ecto Cooler right now.'" Culkin did grow up in the '80s, so it's no wonder he remembered this drink so abruptly.

When explaining his answer, Culkin noted that his association with Ecto Cooler was that it had Slimer from "Ghostbusters" on the package, which he found cool. He went on to say that he couldn't afford it at the time, so he stuck to the cafeteria's milk instead. Maybe it was a sudden rush of nostalgia for a long-gone beverage, or perhaps it was the heat from the iconic Hot Ones sauce lineup doing the talking, as Evans pointed out.