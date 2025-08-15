How Long To Boil Fresh Corn On The Cob For The Best, Juiciest Results

Fresh corn on the cob is a classic part of summer cuisine, but it can be deceptively easy to mess up. Ears can overcook in mere minutes as the kernels become shriveled and mushy, even when immersed in water. Fortunately, properly boiling this grain also isn't that difficult — the process just requires a few minutes of focus.

To perfectly cook fresh corn on the cob, place the ears in boiling water for just three to five minutes. That may seem brief, but the pectin content of fresh corn breaks down under relatively low heat, which is why overcooked corn turns mushy. The very freshest ears can cook in as little as two minutes. If you're not sure how long to boil your corn, err on the side of less cooking time, not more.

Watch your corn as it boils and you may see that the changes it undergoes while cooking are subtle. Kernels will get slightly bigger due to the corn's high moisture content expanding with the heat. The corn will also slightly darken to a richer yellow hue, though this change can be easy to miss — it's just that slight. When the kernels look a bit bigger and darker, the corn is ready to be removed with tongs.