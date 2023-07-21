The Delicious Reason You Should Save Your Left Over Corn Water

If you're reading this in mid-July at the time of publication, great news — corn season is upon us. Specifically, corn on the cob. Unless you're firing up the grill, cooking corn in boiling water for a few minutes until it's crisp-tender is a quick and easy way to prepare it. As if chomping into one of late summer's sweetest, juiciest crops weren't enough, opting for the boiling method leaves you with a bonus: corn water.

We're not saying you should drink it (unless you're inventing a corn-centric cocktail, in which case, send us the recipe), but you definitely shouldn't throw it out. That murky liquid contains all the starch you don't want in your bite of corn but do want in other dishes, including pasta. Think of it as a bulked-up replacement for the pot of boiling salted water you normally cook pasta in, or that splash of pasta water you might use to emulsify a sauce, only corn-flavored — and all the more delicious for it.