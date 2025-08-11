6 Best Costco Finds To Look Out For This August
For Costco fans, the beginning of the month often means a new Costco coupon book and more products becoming available. Some of the best food finds this August run the gamut from hearty proteins to sweet treats, spicy noodles, and more. This includes a deluxe tinned tuna in spicy olive oil, a charcuterie snack tray akin to a bourgeois Lunchable, and crispy cinnamon crackers packed with nutrients. There's also chili crisp noodles from a company that partners with Momofuku, an oat milk likely named after a Simpsons joke, and — for owners of a Nespresso Original machine — a popular medium roast that celebrates a quick-service coffee pioneer.
Of course, Costco fans also know that inventory varies between stores and regions. Not all of these exciting new items are available nationwide, and even if they are in your region, they are not guaranteed to be at your Costco. But Nespresso Original owners everywhere can rejoice, as the coffee pods are an online exclusive.
1. Fishwife Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil, 3-pack
Canned fish once had a poor reputation, but modern varieties can be much higher quality, in terms of both the fish and the flavor. Costco shoppers in select markets can now find albacore tuna in spicy olive oil, from the Fishwife Tinned Seafood Company.
Fishwife is a woman-founded and owned company out of California, attempting to bring a modern approach to tinned fish. According to the bright yellow and pink packaging, the tuna in these cans is wild-caught with fishing poles off the coast of northern Spain, and also uses spicy Spanish olive oil for its kick of heat. It's a perfect choice for topping toast, fish cakes, or any other great uses for tinned fish.
Look for these three packs of 3.2-ounce cans at select Costco locations in Hawaii, the Los Angeles area, and the Midwest. Fishwife retails this three-pack on its website for a pricey $32, but at Costco, you can expect to pay about $14. This makes it a much more attractive buy, just a few cents more expensive per can than some popular tuna brands like Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore.
2. SimpleMills Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins
Snacking is a pastime for some and a guilty pleasure for others. While many snacking options are loaded with artificial ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, and other ingredients that sometimes give people pause, this crunchy sweet snack is packed with nutritious ingredients and free of artificial colors or flavors.
SimpleMills Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins are now available in 14-ounce resealable bags at Costco. These graham cracker-like snacks are made with a seed and nut flour blend that incorporates watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, cashews, and a handful of ingredients like real honey and organic honey extract for sweetness.
This healthy snack has plenty of fans online. One Reddit user likened them to "a spicier cinnamon honey Teddy Graham." Elsewhere, fans have suggested combining them with cream cheese icing or crushing them up for cheesecake crusts. And for customers with gluten intolerances or allergies, these crackers are both gluten-free and grain-free.
3. Columbus Charcuterie Snack Tray, Calabrese Salame
Lunchables could be considered a charcuterie tray, though the lower-quality components and marketing toward children can limit their appeal to adults. Several other brands have closed this snacking gap with higher-end takes on the same meat, cheese, and bread combination. One such brand is Columbus Craft Meats, and its Calabrese Salame snack tray is now available at Texas-area Costco locations, in $11.99 three-packs.
This snack tray takes its inspiration from southern Italy, with Provolone cheese and spicy Calabrese salami — both originally from the south of Italy — and a flaxseed/wheat multigrain cracker.
Charcuterie snack trays often have a relatively equal amount of each component, so they can all be finished together. However, several customer reviews on Columbus Craft Meats' website indicate that each package has much more salami than either cheese or crackers. This is perfect for meat lovers who like to pile on the protein, though consumers who want a more even ratio might have to look elsewhere.
4. Oat Malk
Oat Malk (not a typo) is a brand of organic oat milk from Malk Organics, based in Austin, Texas. Although founded in 2019, decades after a 1996 episode of "The Simpsons" featured Bart holding a carton of "Malk, now with Vitamin R," the real-world company is unrelated and sticks to real ingredients.
Malk Organics sells a variety of plant-based milks, all branded as Malk, and its Oat Malk variety was recently spotted in two-packs at Southern California Costco stores. Oat milk is often expensive partly because of additives that improve texture, but Oat Malk is made with just three ingredients: organic oats, filtered water, and Himalayan pink salt (no Vitamin R). And at Costco, it's just $8.99 for two 28-ounce bottles.
Some sensitive stomachs praise Oat Malk for the simplicity of its three-ingredient formula. Emulsifiers and other additives can upset the stomachs of people with digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome, but there's not a lot in Oat Malk to trigger a reaction — unless you're allergic to oats.
5. A-Sha Chili Crisp Squiggly Noodle
Momofuku has been a restaurant sensation since its first noodle bar opened in 2004. Many years and successful locations later, Momofuku also has an excellent line of instant noodles, all produced by A-Sha Dry Noodles. Although this next entry is not part of the Momofuku lineup, it has a spicy-sweet quality that shows why Momofuku trusts this brand.
12-packs of A-Sha Chili Crisp Squiggly Noodles recently arrived at Costco, always air-dried and never fried, as A-Sha has customarily done with its instant noodles since at least 1980. One of the best ways to use chili crisp at home is to top a bowl of noodles, but these A-Sha noodles include that ingredient in a chili oil packet next to the dry pasta.
Some customers have unexpectedly found the dish too sweet, but others note that the dry noodles are high-quality enough to make them a good buy at $12 regardless — that's just $1 per noodle packet. If you don't like the sauce, you can simply pair the noodles with a different sauce, even a homemade one.
6. Peet's Coffee Nespresso Compatible Capsules, Big Bang
Peet's Coffee celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016 with a new custom blend inspired by its founder, Alfred Peet. "Big Bang" is available to shoppers with a Nespresso machine, as the blend's pods are now an online exclusive at Costco.
Costco sells this popular medium roast in 80-packs of Nespresso Original-compatible pods for $49.99. Given that comparable pods sell on the Nespresso website for roughly $1 each or more, this is an excellent deal. It's important to note, however, that these pods will not work in Nespresso Vertuo machines — they are only compatible with machines that use Nespresso Original capsules.
If you check all the necessary boxes to pick up this coffee, though, it's a recommended buy. When brewed from coffee grounds, fans of Peet's Big Bang have called it better than expected, with hints of fruitiness and chocolate. These reviews say that freshness is the key to good Peet's Coffee, and thankfully, Nespresso pods are hermetically sealed to preserve the coffee at peak freshness, even after the Best By date.