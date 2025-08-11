6 Best Costco Finds To Look Out For This August

For Costco fans, the beginning of the month often means a new Costco coupon book and more products becoming available. Some of the best food finds this August run the gamut from hearty proteins to sweet treats, spicy noodles, and more. This includes a deluxe tinned tuna in spicy olive oil, a charcuterie snack tray akin to a bourgeois Lunchable, and crispy cinnamon crackers packed with nutrients. There's also chili crisp noodles from a company that partners with Momofuku, an oat milk likely named after a Simpsons joke, and — for owners of a Nespresso Original machine — a popular medium roast that celebrates a quick-service coffee pioneer.

Of course, Costco fans also know that inventory varies between stores and regions. Not all of these exciting new items are available nationwide, and even if they are in your region, they are not guaranteed to be at your Costco. But Nespresso Original owners everywhere can rejoice, as the coffee pods are an online exclusive.