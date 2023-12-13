Here's Why Oat Milk Is So Expensive

On the surface, it would seem that oat milk should be cheaper than dairy milk. Oats seem cheaper to farm than dairy cows. Resource-wise, it takes 8% of the land and 7.6% of the water to grow oats compared to farming cows. Farming and milking dairy cows must be more resource-intensive than harvesting and soaking oats. You can make oat milk at home for pennies per serving. So why is oat milk from the store so expensive?

There are many factors at play here, adding up costs that get passed to the consumer at the grocery store: Labor, oat crop shortages, cost of fuel and fertilizer, as well as additives for taste, mouthfeel, and stability.

As far as commercial oat milk goes, there's a reason it generally tastes better than the soaked, blended, and strained version you make at home. There's more that goes into it than your countertop blender, oats, water, salt, and a nut bag. Oats are difficult to emulsify because of their high starch content. Commercial oat milk uses enzymes to break these starches down, helping not only the emulsification process but taste, amplifying natural sweetness. It has traces of vegetable oils and additives that are specially emulsified into the liquid like locust bean gum, acacia gum, and carrageenan; the process of emulsifying these into a smooth and creamy liquid is almost impossible with the equipment available to home cooks (unless you have a homogenizer sitting in your cabinet). And that's not the only factor affecting cost.