How To Peel Tomatoes Like A Pro

If you don't know what you're doing, peeling tomatoes can seem like too much bother. Going at them like apples or oranges can result in a goopy mess, as tomatoes are too soft to withstand that kind of pressure. Still, leaving the peels on is one of the most common mistakes amateurs make when cooking tomatoes, so we recommend going the professional route.

To peel tomatoes like a pro chef, first set a pot of water to boil. Then, use a paring knife to remove the core from the top of the tomato, and score the bottom with a small X. Once the water is boiling, put the tomato in for 30 to 60 seconds (just until the skin begins to peel), then plunge it into an ice bath until cool, which should take just about a minute.

When the tomato is cool enough to touch, remove it from the ice bath and use your paring knife to easily remove the skin, starting at the bottom X. This one-two punch of hot, then cold water is known as blanching, a technique often used to loosen up the outer layers of certain vegetables.