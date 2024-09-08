7 Big Mistakes You're Probably Making When Cooking Hamburgers On A Gas Grill

Sooner or later, most of us will inevitably ask ourselves if it's better to choose a gas or charcoal grill. Regardless of your stance on this issue, there's no doubt that when it comes to convenience, it's hard to beat cooking on a gas grill. After running grill stations as a line cook and cooking countless cuts of steak and burgers, I came to fully appreciate the convenience, accuracy, and flexibility of gas grills. Compared to charcoal, cooking with gas gives you more precise temperature control, making it easier to create different heat zones. Gas burners make it super simple to create spots for both direct and indirect heat, which comes in handy for cooking all types of food, including burgers.

Despite the convenience and relative simplicity of cooking on gas grills, there are still plenty of mistakes to be made along the way — and because we're cooking with open flames fueled by a tank of propane, some of those mistakes can be downright dangerous. But even simple mistakes that are less severe can still have horrible outcomes that can ruin your burgers. We want to avoid that at all costs, right? The good news is that I've come up with a list of big mistakes to help steer you in the right direction and save the day.