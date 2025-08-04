Temper The Sweetness Of Fudge With A Pinch Of Espresso Powder

Fudge can be cloyingly sweet. For some lovers of this treat, that's the point. However, if you are a fan of this confection but want to temper its sugary bite, try adding a pinch of espresso powder. Made by combining either sugar and cream or sweetened condensed milk with butter and chocolate, fudge is, in a word, decadent. But when chocolate meets coffee, this concentrated, caffeine-rich ingredient can deepen and enhance its flavor, leaving a rich mocha fudge satisfying — without the sensation it could give you a toothache.

Espresso powder mutes sugar's sweetness, allowing the chocolate to take center stage. Nevertheless, be careful what you grab from your pantry. Espresso powder is different from instant coffee. While instant coffee is designed for drinking, espresso powder is a dark roasted coffee that's been brewed, dehydrated, and ground into a fine powder for baking. It will easily dissolve when added to your saucepan with the other fudge ingredients as they warm, leaving behind a silky smooth texture.