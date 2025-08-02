4 Old-School Campbell's Soups Everyone Forgot About

Campbell's is a legendary brand of canned soups that revolutionized the industry when it debuted the world's first condensed soup in 1897. With a reduction in can size and weight, it was suddenly cheaper than ever to make, transport, and sell this grocery staple, which soon ballooned into dozens of different soup varieties. But in the company's 100-plus-year history, some once-popular varieties have fallen into obscurity.

Some of these forgotten flavors were marketed toward higher-brow clientele, even as condensed canned soups. Campbell's once offered a Mock Turtle Soup to ride the coattails of real turtle soup, which was popular with the upper class but difficult for anyone to get in areas that didn't have a lot of turtles. Another former offering, Printanier Soup, used a French word for "springlike" to describe the delicate mix of beef broth, chicken consomme, and young vegetables.

Some forgotten parts of Campbell's lineup also reflected the racial diversity of America. Mulligatawny soup was one such product, born initially from British culture and mixed with Indian cuisine during the subcontinent's colonial era. And Campbell's Pepper Pot soup spoke to the rich African-American culinary tradition, canning a dish that originally came to the United States via slave trading from West Africa and the Caribbean.