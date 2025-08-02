Vintage Coke Bottles (And Cans) Worth More Money Than You Realized

One of the most recognizable American brands known the world over, Coca-Cola is a product so universally associated with its packaging that the shape of its bottle is a registered trademark. Despite Coke's minor misunderstanding with TIME magazine, its iconic bottle was even featured on TIME's 1950 cover, further evidence of this simple soft drink's long-standing cultural significance. Between avid fans and consumers (who've found the beverage useful for a variety of Coca-Cola hacks), Coke still remains a cultural staple, and its packaging is largely behind the brand's success. Designs for Coke bottles and cans have changed considerably over the years, leaving behind a variety of artifacts that have attracted collectors, many of whom are willing to pay high prices for rare pieces.

But even the oldest Coca-Cola bottles or cans are not necessarily the most valuable. Those regarded most highly by collectors depend on a series of factors, including where they were produced and what condition they're in. Those that were manufactured during a limited time frame or designed for specific events tend to be especially valuable. Even Coca-Cola products with manufacturing defects have become coveted collectibles for their inherent rarity. The fact that some Coke bottles and cans have sold for unbelievably high prices reveals just how much these objects are valued as historic artifacts. Here are ten examples of vintage Coke bottles and cans worth more money than you may have realized, proving how significant the brand's cultural impact remains.