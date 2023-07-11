Add A Little Extra Fat When Grinding Meat For A Truly Perfect Blend

Even if you're trying not to eat saturated fat in your diet, it's important to make a little leeway when it comes to burger meat. While it's tempting to make a very lean blend to try and cut down on calories, when you trim the fat you're also losing flavor and texture, and your cooked burgers will come out dry. This is because meat needs fat interspersed between the muscle fibers. Think of the fat in your grind like marbling in a good steak. Those white flecks of fat in the steak enhance the flavor. Fat is also more tender than muscle, so a burger with less fat will be tougher.

Fat will also prevent your burger from drying out. The longer you plan to cook your burgers, the more fat you should add to your grind. The most common (and most recommended) ratio of beef-to-fat is 80% meat and 20% fat, which is perfect for cooking a burger medium rare or medium. If you're planning to cook them medium well or well done, add even more fat to the grind, as much as 70% meat to 30% fat, because the heat melts away more of the fat the longer it's on the stove or grill. This is why Philly cheesesteaks are always made with shaved ribeye, because it has a lot of fat to keep the meat juicy when it's cooked well done.