How To Stop Your Homegrown Mint Leaves From Turning Brown Once And For All
Mint is easily one of the most popular picks for starting your own kitchen herb garden, right up there with basil, cilantro, and thyme. Having fresh mint on hand means you can whip up a refreshing, minty drink at any time using your indoor herb garden bar cart, or toss some into a dish that needs to be cooked with fresh (rather than dry) herbs. If you've been struggling to maintain the lushness of your homegrown mint, there are a few ways to overcome the challenge for good. First, though, it helps to understand why your plant's leaves are turning brown in the first place. Overwatering and overexposure to sunlight are common culprits, but if your mint is browning because of mint rust, you'll need a different approach.
In case you don't know already, mint rust is a fungal disease that causes the plant's leaves and stems to turn brown or burnt orange, eventually stunting growth. The offending fungus, Puccinia menthae, targets plants in the mint family, including spearmint and peppermint, but can also affect marjoram and summer savory. This fungus thrives in damp, crowded conditions. To keep it at bay, try pruning infected parts of the plant promptly and making sure all plant debris is cleared from around your mint to reduce the risk of reinfection. Watering early in the day can also help, as it gives the moisture time to evaporate before nightfall, something the fungus doesn't favor.
Other causes of brown mint leaves (and how to prevent them)
Overwatering is often to blame for brown mint leaves, but determining how much to water this species can be tricky. Mint doesn't like dry soil, but too much water can lead to root rot and fungal issues. Watering needs can vary depending on whether your mint is planted indoors or outdoors. For outdoor mint (especially in moderate to humid climates), watering once or twice a week usually does the trick. Aim for soil that's evenly moist, but not sopping wet. Also, don't water the plant from overhead, as wet leaves can invite disease.
Indoor mint, on the other hand, comes with a few more variables, like pot size, drainage, and your home's humidity levels. Watering weekly is still wise, but if the top few inches of soil feel dry, give them some added moisture (and after watering, remember to drain the saucer underneath if necessary). You can also try growing mint from your apartment using the soil-free hydroponic method, which cuts down on watering.
Sunlight is another key factor. Mint grows best in full sun or partial shade. If you're in a spot with limited sunlight, aim to give your plant at least two hours of direct sun daily, though four to six hours is even better. A bright windowsill or a nearby grow light can also help. With a bit of attention to water, light, and setup, you'll have a steady supply of fresh, green mint leaves without brown creeping back in.