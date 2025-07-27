How To Stop Your Homegrown Mint Leaves From Turning Brown Once And For All

Mint is easily one of the most popular picks for starting your own kitchen herb garden, right up there with basil, cilantro, and thyme. Having fresh mint on hand means you can whip up a refreshing, minty drink at any time using your indoor herb garden bar cart, or toss some into a dish that needs to be cooked with fresh (rather than dry) herbs. If you've been struggling to maintain the lushness of your homegrown mint, there are a few ways to overcome the challenge for good. First, though, it helps to understand why your plant's leaves are turning brown in the first place. Overwatering and overexposure to sunlight are common culprits, but if your mint is browning because of mint rust, you'll need a different approach.

In case you don't know already, mint rust is a fungal disease that causes the plant's leaves and stems to turn brown or burnt orange, eventually stunting growth. The offending fungus, Puccinia menthae, targets plants in the mint family, including spearmint and peppermint, but can also affect marjoram and summer savory. This fungus thrives in damp, crowded conditions. To keep it at bay, try pruning infected parts of the plant promptly and making sure all plant debris is cleared from around your mint to reduce the risk of reinfection. Watering early in the day can also help, as it gives the moisture time to evaporate before nightfall, something the fungus doesn't favor.