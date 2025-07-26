Bring The Heat To Your Next Batch Of Hush Puppies With This One-Ingredient Addition

If you love a good deep-fried dish, you probably love hush puppies. But for anyone unfamiliar, hush puppies are deep-fried fritters made from a cornmeal batter. They're quite popular in the South, along with other Southern foods the world needs to try like fried okra and gumbo. As for the taste, hush puppies are both savory and sweet (thanks to sugar being a typical ingredient). But, if you're a fan of spiciness, then you may think that a traditional batch of hush puppies is missing something — and, luckily, there's an easy way to add a kick of heat: jalapeños.

Adding jalapeños to hush puppies couldn't be any easier — all you have to do is dice one up and mix it into the batter. Daily Meal uses this addition in our bacon jalapeño hush puppies, but you can add diced jalapeño to any hush puppy recipe you like as an easy ingredient addition. Our recipe is also rounded out by being served with homemade honey butter for a touch of sweetness — and this recipe omits white sugar, so this is the only source of sweetness.

The jalapeños give the hush puppies a unique and interesting angle that is perfect for switching it up. And, the best part is, the jalapeño addition can work for everyone — those who love intense heat and those who like a slight kick without it being too intense.