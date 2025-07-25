The 4 Must-Know Terms For Ordering A Steak In France

If you're preparing for a highly anticipated French getaway, chances are you've been brushing up on vocabulary terms to make the vacation smooth and enjoyable. Still, no amount of crash-course language learning can really prepare you for the intricacies of French cuisine, at least not without a little help. There are plenty of French foods you should have on your radar, but if you've got your heart set on a delicious steak dinner while visiting France, don't limit yourself to just knowing the French word for your favorite cut.

While it's helpful to know that entrecôte is a ribeye and both faux-filet and contre-filet can be used to refer to a strip steak (though the former is sometimes more closely associated with sirloin), you may reach a bigger stumbling block when your server asks how you would like your steak cooked: "Quelle cuisson, votre steak?" That's why the four most common French terms for steak doneness — bleu, saignant, à point, and bien cuit — are arguably the most important terms you need to know before ordering a cut in France.