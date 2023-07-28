How To Clean Your Microwave With Vinegar And Citrus Fruits

Microwaves make life so much easier. What does take a lot of effort, however, is cleaning them. Between sauce splatters, caked-on messes, and liquids boiling over, microwaves get pretty dirty if you don't remember to wipe them down regularly. These food spills often harden onto the inside of the machine, especially if they aren't noticed and cleaned right away, making them difficult to remove.

Luckily, there are a number of tricks on the internet to make cleaning this appliance easier. One of the most common ones is to run just a few natural ingredients in the machine — water and either citrus or vinegar. In an interview with Homes & Gardens, Sabrine Fierman, who works for a high-end cleaning company, noted that steam helps loosen the food stains in the microwave. Using the heat of the microwave, the combination of steam and these acidic fruits helps loosen spilled food and makes it less challenging to remove. This allows for quick and painless cleaning without much scrubbing.