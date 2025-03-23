For The Best Bowl Of Chili, Consider Ditching This Ingredient

When you're craving a hearty and comforting meal, a bowl of homemade chili can be just what you need. To find out the best tips on how to make the perfect batch, Daily Meal spoke with Hammed, a chef, recipe developer, and the author of the blog The Prince Eats.

To start, there's an ingredient that Hammed wants you to ditch: pre-packaged chili seasonings. He says, "For better homemade chili, consider using homemade seasoning blends. The packaged seasoning blends work; however, you can achieve deeper flavor by increasing the ratio of a particular herb or seasoning. This might look like increasing the smoked paprika or cumin which might not be center stage in a store-bought spice blend."

While Hammed uses smoked paprika and cumin, you can swap them out for others you prefer. The point is that this is only possible if you make the blend yourself instead of buying something pre-made.