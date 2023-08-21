The 15 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Meatball Brands

There are few foods that have as wide a reach as meatballs do. These simple constructions of ground meat, seasonings, and a binding agent — like eggs or breadcrumbs — have been popular for longer than any of us have been alive. Alleged to have been created in ancient Persia, meatballs spread across the globe until they reached the United States by way of Italian immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with the classic spaghetti and meatballs soon becoming very popular.

And as they traveled from country to country, each culture put a spin on the recipe to create its own version. These days, you can find spiced meatballs called "kofta" in Middle Eastern countries, "thịt viên" meatballs which are a key ingredient to Vietnamese pho, and the ever-popular Swedish meatballs (also known as köttbullar) which form an essential part of your visit to IKEA. People following a plant-based diet increasingly don't have to miss out, either. More and more vegetarian and vegan meatball options are available each day, with the market size of the plant-based meatball market set to hit almost $400 million by 2033, according to Future Market Insights.

But these simple-looking protein portions can be surprisingly unhealthy if you're not making the meatballs yourself. From excessive saturated fat and sodium levels to curious ingredients you'd rather not be eating, some store-bought meatballs can be full of things that make them far from nutritious. We've rounded up (get it?) some of the biggest offenders right here.