The Boston Restaurant Where Julia Child Was A Regular

It would be surreal, almost moving, for any Julia Child fan to dine at a restaurant she once frequented. The culinary legend, who cried after tasting a dessert because it was so good in one of the episodes of the '90s PBS series "Baking with Julia", had a way of stirring deep emotions about the simple joy of indulging in good food. Sadly, that experience isn't possible as The Blue Room no longer exists. Parts of the restaurant were damaged in a fire in 2015, forcing the owners to shut down for nearly a year. When it reopened in 2016, the space had been almost entirely renovated, but the restaurant struggled to bounce back. The lengthy closure, unresolved insurance issues, and growing competition in the neighborhood all took their toll. The Blue Room reopened only to shut its doors for good in 2017.

Still, like most people lucky enough to have encountered Child, The Blue Room's co-owner, Nick Zappia, remembered her fondly. He recalled how she always chose a table in an odd corner of the restaurant — a spot most diners avoided before the renovation. He also told Eater how much she loved engaging with the kitchen staff. "It's so fun to talk to the cooks, and she just loved to engage them," Zappia said.

While glancing at these tales by dining at the Boston restaurant might not be a possibility anymore, at least we now know a little more about the iconic food connoisseur who changed how people look at culinary art forever.