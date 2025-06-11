The Chef Dessert That Was So Good It Made Julia Child Cry

For any aspiring chef, being invited to appear on Julia Child's late-'90s PBS series "Baking with Julia" was in itself a high honor — but creating a dessert so exquisite it moved the legendary chef to tears was something else entirely. In Season 3, Episode 3, a young Nancy Silverton prepared her crème fraîche brioche tart topped with a "secret white sauce" sabayon (a light Italian custard) and sautéed stone fruits. After tasting it, Child was so overcome with emotion, she called it a "dessert to cry over."

Proof that good things are worth waiting for, the delicate tart requires two days to prepare, featuring a buttery brioche base, a bread ideal for sweet dishes such as French toast or bourbon-laden bread pudding. Silverton makes a crème fraîche custard that bakes with the brioche under a low temperature of only 270 degrees Fahrenheit. Her secret white sauce (although not so secret after airing on public TV) is caramel-infused with vanilla bean and white wine, a sauce she uses to cook sliced peaches, plums, and nectarines, and to make the sabayon.