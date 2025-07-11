The Boozy Ingredient We Found Hiding In Texas Roadhouse BBQ Sauce

Texas Roadhouse has built its reputation on quality hand-cut steaks, buckets of peanuts, hot rolls smothered in cinnamon butter, and its fan favorite cactus blossom appetizer. But one of the most memorable components of every meal is its rich, smoky barbecue sauce. Created by Texas Roadhouse founder, Kent Taylor, and the chain's original chef, Jim Broyles, this sauce is so good that there are countless copycats, but none like the real thing. While the exact recipe is top secret, take a peek at the ingredients used to create this signature barbecue sauce, and you might be surprised to find a bold, boozy Texas staple: bourbon.

Bourbon is a whiskey made from corn and aged for at least two years in white oak barrels that have been charred on the inside. The flavors that develop are rich, boasting hints of caramel and vanilla. These sweet notes mellow and balance the acidic ingredients in a barbecue sauce, making bourbon a perfect pairing for smoky foods. That splash of alcohol and its beautiful tasting characteristics amplify the smoky char synonymous with grilled ribs, steaks, chicken, and the like. While you can find Texas Roadhouse steak sauce and its Roadhouse Gold at grocery stores like Target, you will not find its barbecue sauce, so don't look too hard.