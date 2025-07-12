5 Classic Ice Cream Chains That Closed Down And A Few Still Hanging On

After opening in 1970, the iconic Australian ice cream company, Dairy Bell, became a national favorite. Founded by Andre Razums and John Stanford, this Melbourne-based company was known for serving up classic cones of ice cream as well as delicious milkshakes. Partially due to the hot climate of Australia, Dairy Bell Ice Cream became a tradition and a much needed respite for many families around the country.

In 2015, tragedy struck when it was announced that all Dairy Bell locations would be closing their doors after 45 years of business. According to Razums, the chain was struggling to keep up with the rising costs of wages in Australia. When speaking to the The Sydney Morning Herald, he said: "We can't sell $3 ice cream when the hand that scoops that bit of ice cream is getting paid $30 an hour."

After announcing the closing, the Dairy Bell brand was bought by Aurora Foods, which currently still makes and serves ice cream labeled as Dairy Bell. While the legacy of Dairy Bell does live on at a smaller scale, it's clear the company's rich history is forever changed by this devastating closure.