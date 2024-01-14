How To Perfect The Ratio Of Your Ice Cream Mix-Ins For Equally Loaded Bites

If you're craving some completely personalized ice cream, you may want to consider churning up your own. There are a few ways you can make the best homemade ice cream, and mixing in some extra ingredients is just one way to amp up the flavor. Chopped nuts, pieces of candy bars, or crushed-up cookies can make for a little extra crunch in every bite. Swirls of jam or pieces of frozen fruit may make the dessert taste a little fresher.

If you do decide to add some extra ingredients to your ice cream, you'll want to make sure the ratio is just right. Too many ingredients may take away from the flavor of the ice cream itself or give the dessert an unpleasant, super-lumpy texture. Too few may mean you wind up taking several smooth ice cream-only bites before coming across any added ingredients.

Fortunately, there is a measurement to ensure just the right amount of texture. The sweet spot to get the perfect blend is around 3 ounces, or ¾ cup, of added ingredients for every quart of ice cream.