You Only Need 3 Ingredients For Creamy Whipped Lemonade

On a hot day, lemonade is synonymous with relief. It's cold, refreshing, and comes in many varieties. However, if that's still not enough to cool you down, you can make your own whipped lemonade that's creamy and tangy, with a touch of sweetness. Just be sure you make enough for everyone; Otherwise, you might have to fight for it.

To make whipped lemonade, you only need three main ingredients, plus ice and a blender. Combine 1½ cups of ice cubes, ¼ cup of heavy cream, ¼ cup of lemon juice, and ¼ cup of sweetened condensed milk. Then, blend until the mixture has the consistency of a milkshake. If you want it creamier, add more heavy cream or condensed milk. If you prefer a slightly slushier consistency, add more ice. Set your blender on low so it doesn't get too hot and melt your ice, then pulse until there are no large chunks in the mix.

One of the great things about this recipe is how easily it can be scaled up. There are only four ingredients, and everything but the ice is in equal quantities. You can make more or less, depending on your number of guests, so it's the perfect summer drink to make for a barbecue or cookout.