You Only Need 3 Ingredients For Creamy Whipped Lemonade
On a hot day, lemonade is synonymous with relief. It's cold, refreshing, and comes in many varieties. However, if that's still not enough to cool you down, you can make your own whipped lemonade that's creamy and tangy, with a touch of sweetness. Just be sure you make enough for everyone; Otherwise, you might have to fight for it.
To make whipped lemonade, you only need three main ingredients, plus ice and a blender. Combine 1½ cups of ice cubes, ¼ cup of heavy cream, ¼ cup of lemon juice, and ¼ cup of sweetened condensed milk. Then, blend until the mixture has the consistency of a milkshake. If you want it creamier, add more heavy cream or condensed milk. If you prefer a slightly slushier consistency, add more ice. Set your blender on low so it doesn't get too hot and melt your ice, then pulse until there are no large chunks in the mix.
One of the great things about this recipe is how easily it can be scaled up. There are only four ingredients, and everything but the ice is in equal quantities. You can make more or less, depending on your number of guests, so it's the perfect summer drink to make for a barbecue or cookout.
How to upgrade your whipped lemonade
As with any recipe, you can spice up this lemonade to your liking by adding different ingredients. Infuse unique flavors and textures with ease by experimenting with the original recipe. Try adding lime juice or strawberry puree to switch up the flavor profile, or even freeze some lemonade into cubes to avoid diluting it.
Adding strawberry puree to the mix will give you a creamy take on a classic strawberry lemonade that's like a whipped pink lemonade with extra flavor. Alternatively, you can cut the lemon juice in half and substitute the other half with puree for a much sweeter frozen drink. The same goes for any fruit you want to include, like peach, watermelon, or blueberry. However, if you're looking for something a bit different, you can opt for jalapeno or even mint, which is already a common pairing for lemonade.
Even if you don't blend it into the mixture, it's still recommended to garnish the lemonade with a bit of mint. Express some of those oils by slapping the leaves before garnishing to emphasize the aroma. The possibilities don't end there. If you'd like to make a vegan version, substitute the heavy cream and condensed milk for some cream of coconut. This will bring a similar consistency without dairy while adding a tropical flavor worthy of summer.