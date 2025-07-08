The Cheap Canned Seafood That Works Wonders In A Stir Fry

Budget-friendly meals that are satisfying can easily be achieved with the classic stir-fry. Cooking small pieces of protein and veggies together and serving them with rice or noodles is both nutritious and easy to customize with whatever staples you might have on hand. But if you are overlooking the canned tuna that is generally reserved for your tuna fish salad sandwich when you are making this dish, it's time to stop. The ways you can use tinned fish are endless, and canned tuna is an economical, stealthy underdog when it comes to taste and texture.

Canned tuna is full of protein. A 5-ounce can, packed in water, contains approximately 30-35 grams. Its consistency is flaky with a taste that can range from mild to savory and intense. It's soft without being mushy and can absorb all the flavors of the sauce it is cooked in. And, as a side benefit, if it is packed in oil, you can repurpose that flavor-packed fat to fry all your ingredients, creating layers of deliciousness for your mouth to experience.