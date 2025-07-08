The Cheap Canned Seafood That Works Wonders In A Stir Fry
Budget-friendly meals that are satisfying can easily be achieved with the classic stir-fry. Cooking small pieces of protein and veggies together and serving them with rice or noodles is both nutritious and easy to customize with whatever staples you might have on hand. But if you are overlooking the canned tuna that is generally reserved for your tuna fish salad sandwich when you are making this dish, it's time to stop. The ways you can use tinned fish are endless, and canned tuna is an economical, stealthy underdog when it comes to taste and texture.
Canned tuna is full of protein. A 5-ounce can, packed in water, contains approximately 30-35 grams. Its consistency is flaky with a taste that can range from mild to savory and intense. It's soft without being mushy and can absorb all the flavors of the sauce it is cooked in. And, as a side benefit, if it is packed in oil, you can repurpose that flavor-packed fat to fry all your ingredients, creating layers of deliciousness for your mouth to experience.
Tips for using canned tuna in your stir fry
Before you start throwing your stir fry together, it is important to remember that canned tuna is not raw; it has already been cooked. You do not want to let it cook for more than one to three minutes tops. The goal is to have it just heated through, otherwise it may quickly turn from tender to tough, and no one wants a chewy mouthful of tuna. Tuna also goes with just about any veggie you have in your fridge. Cabbage, peppers, and onions work well in a tuna stir fry, as do carrots, Swiss chard, broccoli, and even snow peas.
When considering flavors for the sauce, think of the usual suspects that compliment seafood. Ginger and garlic are the perfect aromatics for tuna. They have a bold smell and taste that can offset the nutty sesame oil and umami-rich soy sauce. Add some lemon juice to brighten and pull it all together, along with a touch of honey to bring out its sweetness. Balance is the key to whatever sauce ingredients you choose, but lighter and cleaner will make the tuna shine.