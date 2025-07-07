Why You Should Skip Buying This Cut Of Chicken At The Grocery Store

When it comes to buying raw chicken, the meat section of the grocery store can be intimidating. There are countless packages all advertising different cuts of chicken at different prices, with breasts and tenderloins often shelved next to each other. You may think that buying chicken tenderloins for making tenders makes more sense than getting breasts, but if you're focused on saving money, it's best to skip past the tenderloins.

Chicken tenderloins are actually poorly named, because they don't represent the same cut of meat as the tenderloin on a cow or pig. For chickens, the tenderloin is located underneath the breast, separated by a large tendon. While the shelving in a grocery store may make it seem like it's simply a thinly sliced chicken breast, the tenderloin is actually an entirely different part of the animal. The breast is one large part of the bird that gets sold as two pieces, while there are two small tenderloins per chicken. The price for tenderloins gets marked up because it's easier to take out of the package and use right away, so you're paying more for convenience than value.

When you're shopping for raw chicken, the breasts are generally the most economical option and have the most protein out of any cut of chicken. While you may feel like you only need the thinner cut tenderloins, buying breasts will give you more meat to work with, without losing out on anything the tenderloin offers. It is a bit of extra work, but it's very approachable and will open the door to many different uses for your chicken.