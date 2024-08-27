What You Need To Know Before Grilling Chicken Tenders

Commonplace in restaurants and homes around the world, chicken is the go-to poultry for lunch, dinner, appetizers, and everything in between. There are tons of chicken recipes to make and adapt to your liking, including some unique fusions like grilled chicken on pitas with saffron rice and Greek slaw. Chicken tenderloins are a particularly versatile cut of the bird and taste just like the breast. In fact, you can slice breasts into strips to make tenders in a pinch. However, it can be tricky to tell when tenders are ready to come off the grill. Taking them off too soon is risky (and always to be avoided) because undercooked chicken can be a source of illness-inducing bacteria that can result in food poisoning, while leaving them on too long will render tenders rubbery and unappetizingly dry.

Typically, you would use a meat thermometer to make sure that chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but testing the doneness this way may be difficult because tenders are smaller than other cuts of chicken. When your meat thermometer is too big to fit into the thickest part of the meat properly to get an accurate reading, what do you do to make sure that the meat isn't undercooked or overcooked?