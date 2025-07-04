This Hack Gives Homemade Ice Cream A Creamy Smooth Texture, Guaranteed

The amount of cornstarch needed can vary. The ratio can range from 1 cup of liquid to 1 to 3 teaspoons of starch. However, too much can quickly turn your ice cream from creamy to chalky, so start with a conservative amount and make adjustments as needed. It's a process of trial-and-error until you find the creamy, gummy consistency you're hoping to achieve with homemade ice cream.

When do you add it? It's best to stir it with some cream and create what looks like a slurry before you whisk it together with warm milk. Once you've done this, bring it to a boil and watch it thicken. Let this mixture cool to room temperature before you place it in the fridge to chill. This could take anywhere from a few hours to overnight for it to get cold enough. Once it has, pour it into your ice cream maker; You should soon have the smoothest ice cream you've ever tasted. If you want to add flavor and cornstarch simultaneously, try adding some instant pudding mix to homemade ice cream. Cornstarch is one of the primary ingredients in these mixes, so you get that same creamy, chewy texture that cornstarch alone can add.