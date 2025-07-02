The 2 Starbucks Drinks Britney Spears Orders Over And Over Again
It's hard not to talk about Britney Spears. The princess of pop placed her stamp on the music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and attracts the attention of fans and paparazzi wherever she goes. There have been plenty of photos snapped of Spears holding a cup from celebrity favorite coffee shop Starbucks. But if you've ever wondered what the "...Baby one more time" singer's cup contains, wonder no more. In a 2011 Q&A hosted on X (then known as Twitter), she posted, "I love their strawberry Frappuccino."
It's easy to understand why this item would be one of her favorites. The music artist revealed in now-deleted Instagram post (via The Blast) that strawberry is her favorite flavor, writing, "So... I tried the ice cream diet, and since my favorite flavor is strawberry, I realized after a week eating it twice a day I needed to mix it up !!!!" What's really in a Starbucks Strawberry Creme Frappuccino? It's a non-caffeinated frozen beverage with a lot of sugar — 51 grams to be exact. This blended drink contains ice, milk, strawberry puree, and a couple of pumps of classic syrup, topped with vanilla whipped cream. It's cold, sweet, and refreshing, and sounds a little bit like a milkshake. However, the strawberry Frappuccino is not the only pink drink Spears likes from this coffee shop.
Spears' passion for pink tea
When Britney Spears wants something less dessert-like, she told Cosmopolitan, "Passion Tango Herbal Tea is my drink of choice." This vibrant pink drink is a little more mature than a Frappuccino but just as refreshing, with a floral, fruity taste, thanks to its blend of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple. It's sugar-free (unless you choose to add some sweetener) and has just five calories.
Passion Tango Herbal Tea was originally served either hot or hand-shaken with ice, but much to the disappointment of those who loved it, in 2018, Starbucks discontinued serving it hot. This happens from time to time. Recently, Starbucks removed 30% of its menu items, telling Daily Meal in an email these items tend to be those that "aren't commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are similar to other beverages on the menu." So, if you want to imbibe like Britney when you go to Starbucks, order one of these chilled drinks. They will have you humming "Toxic" with each sip.