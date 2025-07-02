The 2 Starbucks Drinks Britney Spears Orders Over And Over Again

It's hard not to talk about Britney Spears. The princess of pop placed her stamp on the music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and attracts the attention of fans and paparazzi wherever she goes. There have been plenty of photos snapped of Spears holding a cup from celebrity favorite coffee shop Starbucks. But if you've ever wondered what the "...Baby one more time" singer's cup contains, wonder no more. In a 2011 Q&A hosted on X (then known as Twitter), she posted, "I love their strawberry Frappuccino."

It's easy to understand why this item would be one of her favorites. The music artist revealed in now-deleted Instagram post (via The Blast) that strawberry is her favorite flavor, writing, "So... I tried the ice cream diet, and since my favorite flavor is strawberry, I realized after a week eating it twice a day I needed to mix it up !!!!" What's really in a Starbucks Strawberry Creme Frappuccino? It's a non-caffeinated frozen beverage with a lot of sugar — 51 grams to be exact. This blended drink contains ice, milk, strawberry puree, and a couple of pumps of classic syrup, topped with vanilla whipped cream. It's cold, sweet, and refreshing, and sounds a little bit like a milkshake. However, the strawberry Frappuccino is not the only pink drink Spears likes from this coffee shop.