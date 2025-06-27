Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Menu Featured An Elaborate Italian Spread Spearheaded By A Michelin Chef

With American billionaire and businessman Jeff Bezos' wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez well underway in Venice, every detail about the celebration is gradually coming to light. One focal point is the cuisine, which Daily Mail reports will cost the couple €1,000 (or approximately $1,170) per guest.

The dinner's theme exemplifies the South of Italy, and some of the world's most impressive chefs are catering, including celebrated culinary artist Fabrizio Mellino. In 2023, Mellino made a name for himself when he became one of the youngest chefs ever to earn three Michelin stars. He did so at just 30 years old for his Naples-based restaurant, Quattro Passi.

Bezos and Sanchez's wedding spread is set to include a Mellino classic, spaghetti alla Nerano (an Italian dish everyone should order at least once), before guests enjoy a wedding cake created by French pastry chef Cédric Grolet. The event will also feature small-scale cuisine served by Salvatore de Riso's famous patisserie in Minori, which features some of the region's most prominent ingredients like hazelnuts, ricotta, and lemon.