Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Menu Featured An Elaborate Italian Spread Spearheaded By A Michelin Chef
With American billionaire and businessman Jeff Bezos' wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez well underway in Venice, every detail about the celebration is gradually coming to light. One focal point is the cuisine, which Daily Mail reports will cost the couple €1,000 (or approximately $1,170) per guest.
The dinner's theme exemplifies the South of Italy, and some of the world's most impressive chefs are catering, including celebrated culinary artist Fabrizio Mellino. In 2023, Mellino made a name for himself when he became one of the youngest chefs ever to earn three Michelin stars. He did so at just 30 years old for his Naples-based restaurant, Quattro Passi.
Bezos and Sanchez's wedding spread is set to include a Mellino classic, spaghetti alla Nerano (an Italian dish everyone should order at least once), before guests enjoy a wedding cake created by French pastry chef Cédric Grolet. The event will also feature small-scale cuisine served by Salvatore de Riso's famous patisserie in Minori, which features some of the region's most prominent ingredients like hazelnuts, ricotta, and lemon.
Fabrizio Mellino brings major star power to an already extravagant event
Fabrizio Mellino catering Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding is more than just an opportunity to provide their guests with excellent Italian food. This event also shines a massive spotlight on Mellino himself and his restaurant Quattro Passi, exposing his name to people who may not have known it previously. Only 157 restaurants worldwide boast three Michelin stars as of 2025, proving just how accomplished Mellino is in his field.
The event will also highlight important elements of Italian cuisine. Employing chefs like Mellino and Salvatore de Rosi honors Southern Italy's produce and history. Mellino's cooking, in particular, ushers the region into the limelight, as he prepares traditional dishes with both respect and innovation. One of Quattro Passi's key elements is its emphasis on local ingredients, including fresh-caught fish and freshly grown vegetables.
With names like Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and a smattering of Kardashians and Jenners attending, this event will no doubt aim for the highest possible quality. Between Italy's breathtaking scenery and the high-caliber catering, Bezos and Sanchez's wedding dinner is sure to make a splash.