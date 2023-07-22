Here's How Many 3-Star Michelin Restaurants There Are Worldwide

As of 2023, only 138 restaurants in the whole world have three Michelin stars. Earning three stars is no easy feat — and since the guide is updated every year, a restaurant can lose a star just as quickly as it gains one, depending on the dining experience of anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors.

When the Michelin Guide was first created at the turn of the 20th century, it was hardly the marker of international fine dining it is today. Rather, it was a modest guidebook put out by French-industrialist siblings André and Édouard Michelin, who hoped it would inspire drivers to travel through France in the tires they made at their company (and, in turn, boost automobile sales). The guide featured restaurant recommendations, maps, and even handy tips for how to change a tire.

By the mid-1920s, the brothers added a key element to their clever marketing scheme: A rating system that awarded a single star to the finest French restaurants. A decade later, they expanded the system to three stars, which is still the highest number on the scale. A one-star rating means "a very good restaurant," a two-star rating signifies "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and a coveted three-star rating honors "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey." Here's what it takes to get to the top.